Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Staff; Capt. Shelley Perkins, NHCP Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Lauren Brown, Physical Therapy Department Head and NHCP's MHS Genesis Program Manager, Lt. Andrew Veilleux, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Lt. Raza Beg, Chief Information Officer, Cmdr. Adelaine Trask, Pediatrician, Master Chief Peter Torres, NHCP Command Master Chief, Capt. Sharon House, NHCP Executive Officer celebrate the implementation of MHS GENESIS at the hospital after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
MHS GENESIS Live at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
