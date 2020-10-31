Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Live at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Felicia Crosson 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Staff; Capt. Shelley Perkins, NHCP Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Lauren Brown, Physical Therapy Department Head and NHCP's MHS Genesis Program Manager, Lt. Andrew Veilleux, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Lt. Raza Beg, Chief Information Officer, Cmdr. Adelaine Trask, Pediatrician, Master Chief Peter Torres, NHCP Command Master Chief, Capt. Sharon House, NHCP Executive Officer celebrate the implementation of MHS GENESIS at the hospital after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS Live at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton [Image 2 of 2], by Felicia Crosson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    MHS GENESIS

