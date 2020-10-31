Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Staff; Cmdr. Adelaine Trask, Pediatrician, Lt. Andrew Veilleux, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Lt. Raza Beg, Chief Information Officer, and Cmdr. Lauren Brown, Physical Therapy Department Head and NHCP's MHS Genesis Program Manager celebrate the implementation of MHS GENESIS at the hospital with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6409393
|VIRIN:
|201031-O-UF567-816
|Resolution:
|3384x2252
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS Live at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton [Image 2 of 2], by Felicia Crosson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
