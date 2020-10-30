Camp Lemonnier Service Members Volunteer to Support Local Community

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Service members stationed on Camp Lemonnier and with Friends of Africa Volunteers, collect items for the local community during a clothes and toiletries drive, October 30, 2020. The Friends of Africa Volunteers is a non-federal entity. Friends of Africa Volunteers is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

