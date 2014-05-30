USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

201030-N-ZF088-2065 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

