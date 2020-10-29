Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    6th Annual Trunk or Treat [Image 9 of 9]

    6th Annual Trunk or Treat

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Service members and their families decorated their vehicle trunks in the spirit of Halloween during the annual Red Ribbon “Trunk or Treat” drive thru event held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., October 29, 2020. The event was hosted and sponsored by Marine Corps Community Services to promote a drug-free Marine Corps and raise awareness for sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 21:03
    Photo ID: 6409160
    VIRIN: 201029-M-AN418-0099
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Annual Trunk or Treat [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat
    6th Annual Trunk or Treat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Yuma
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    LCpl Gabrielle Sanders
    LCpl Sanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT