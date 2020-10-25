Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery [Image 11 of 12]

    1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conduct live-fire aerial gunnery training over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard aviators conducted the live-fire sustainment training to hone their aerial gunnery skills and maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)  

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:42
    Photo ID: 6409143
    VIRIN: 201025-F-MJ351-2028
    Resolution: 3006x2147
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, 1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Alaska Army National Guard
    JBER
    7.62 mm
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    Aerial door gunnery
    1/168th GSAB
    A Company 1st Battalion 168th Aviation Regiment

