Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conduct live-fire aerial gunnery training over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard aviators conducted the live-fire sustainment training to hone their aerial gunnery skills and maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6409140
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-MJ351-2032
|Resolution:
|2809x2006
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
