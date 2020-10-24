Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Brendan Miller, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, installs an M240B machine gun while preparing for live-fire aerial gunnery training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard aviators conducted the live-fire sustainment training to hone their aerial gunnery skills and maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6409139
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-MJ351-1061
|Resolution:
|6339x4528
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
