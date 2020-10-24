1/168th GSAB fire for aerial door gunnery

Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeffery Rogers, a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conducts a preflight inspection before conducting live-fire aerial gunnery training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard aviators conducted the live-fire sustainment training to hone their aerial gunnery skills and maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US