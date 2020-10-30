Air Force Global Strike Command innovators take a group photo during a STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint (S3) event at the Innovation Center, Bossier City, La., Oct. 30, 2020. The event brought together six teams of Airmen from around AFGSC to present innovative ideas to help Airmen, the command or improve Air Force processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:13 Photo ID: 6409121 VIRIN: 201030-F-IP635-1226 Resolution: 4946x2782 Size: 8.4 MB Location: BOSSIER CITY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.