Senior Airman Kalei Sloan, innovator from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, innovator from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., receive a finalist trophy from Air Force Global Strike Command leadership during a STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint (S3) event at the Innovation Center, Bossier City, La., Oct. 30, 2020. The two finalists from the S3 event progressed on to represent AFGSC and pitch their ideas at the 2021 Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:13 Photo ID: 6409120 VIRIN: 201030-F-IP635-1204 Resolution: 4876x3901 Size: 14.02 MB Location: BOSSIER CITY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.