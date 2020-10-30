Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint [Image 18 of 22]

    STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint

    BOSSIER CITY, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Justin Latham, innovator from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., receives a certificate from Air Force Global Strike Command leadership during a STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint (S3) event at the Innovation Center, Bossier City, La., Oct. 30, 2020. The two finalists from the S3 event progressed on to represent AFGSC and pitch their ideas at the 2021 Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:13
    Photo ID: 6409119
    VIRIN: 201030-F-IP635-1198
    Resolution: 4595x3676
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Innovation
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW
    STRIKEWERX

