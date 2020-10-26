Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Air Force Materiel Command Foreign Liaison Officer Recognition ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    2020 Air Force Materiel Command Foreign Liaison Officer Recognition ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander hosted the 2020 Air Force Materiel Command Foreign Liaison Officer Recognition ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020. Since 1980 AFMC and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate have partnered annually to acknowledge the great contributions of our international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Air Force Materiel Command Foreign Liaison Officer Recognition ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC &amp; AFSAC partner to recognize Foreign Liaison Officers for 41st year

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    Team Wright-Patt

