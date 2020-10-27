201027-N-N0484-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 27, 2020) Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station graduated its first ever all United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) (CTR) Communication Signals Collection Course class. (U.S. Navy photo Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Antonio J. Guidry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6408789
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-N0484-0001
|Resolution:
|1327x607
|Size:
|192.27 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Graduates First All Coast Guard Tactical Cryptologic Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Corry Station Graduates First All Coast Guard Tactical Cryptologic Team
LEAVE A COMMENT