Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees

    DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian employees during a ceremony at its Headquarters on October 29 in Philadelphia. Pauline Clark-Cox, left, retired after 35 years of federal service, Army Brig. Gen Gavin Lawrence, center, presided over the ceremony, and Robert Hutkowski, right, retired after 36 years of federal service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 12:53
    Photo ID: 6408707
    VIRIN: 201029-D-OH989-0017
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT