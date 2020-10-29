DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian employees during a ceremony at its Headquarters on October 29 in Philadelphia. Pauline Clark-Cox, left, retired after 35 years of federal service, Army Brig. Gen Gavin Lawrence, center, presided over the ceremony, and Robert Hutkowski, right, retired after 36 years of federal service.
