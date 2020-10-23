1st Lt. Taylor Tonnies, 742d Missile Squadron missile combat crew commander, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., poses for a photo prior to the scheduled Glory Trip 236 unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch, Oct. 23, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Operational test launches of unarmed MMIII ICBMs assure Air Force Global Strike Command and our nation that the MMIII weapon system is reliable and capable and provide valuable data to ensure a continued lethal, safe and sure nuclear capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy)

Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart