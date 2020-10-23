Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart [Image 2 of 3]

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    1st Lt. Taylor Tonnies, 742d Missile Squadron missile combat crew commander, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., poses for a photo prior to the scheduled Glory Trip 236 unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch, Oct. 23, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Operational test launches of unarmed MMIII ICBMs assure Air Force Global Strike Command and our nation that the MMIII weapon system is reliable and capable and provide valuable data to ensure a continued lethal, safe and sure nuclear capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 12:53
    Photo ID: 6408679
    VIRIN: 201023-F-TM985-1037
    Resolution: 3221x2147
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart
    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart
    Mother-daughter share MMIII test launch experience, decades apart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    Launch
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Minot Air Force Base
    USSF
    missile combat crew commander
    30th SW
    Mother-daughter
    Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy
    SSgt Brittany E. N Murphy
    United States Space Force
    Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile
    1st Lt. Taylor Tonnies
    742d Missile Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT