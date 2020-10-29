201029-N-YD864-1007

CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) - Cmdr. Dan Reiher, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conducts a uniform inspection as part of the command's department in the spotlight program, Oct. 29, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

