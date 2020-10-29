Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201029-N-YD864-1007 [Image 2 of 4]

    201029-N-YD864-1007

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201029-N-YD864-1007
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) - Cmdr. Dan Reiher, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conducts a uniform inspection as part of the command's department in the spotlight program, Oct. 29, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6408430
    VIRIN: 201029-N-YD864-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201029-N-YD864-1007 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201029-N-YD864-1004
    201029-N-YD864-1007
    201029-N-YD864-1058
    201029-N-YD864-1065

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    supply
    u.s. southern command
    lcs
    comusnavso
    deployment
    sioux city
    fourth fleet
    division in the spotlight
    department in the spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT