U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, establish overnight temporary lodging at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. MCAS Iwakuni accommodated more than 150 passengers due to an unexpected delay of the Air Mobility Command Patriot Express flight.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 04:09 Photo ID: 6407950 VIRIN: 201025-M-TU080-1166 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.13 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delayed Flight [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.