U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, establish overnight temporary lodging at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. MCAS Iwakuni accommodated more than 150 passengers due to an unexpected delay of the Air Mobility Command Patriot Express flight.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6407943
|VIRIN:
|201025-M-LD380-1038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.05 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delayed Flight [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Angelo Sagum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT