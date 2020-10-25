Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delayed Flight [Image 2 of 10]

    Delayed Flight

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, establish overnight temporary lodging at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. MCAS Iwakuni accommodated more than 150 passengers due to an unexpected delay of the Air Mobility Command Patriot Express flight.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 04:08
    Photo ID: 6407943
    VIRIN: 201025-M-LD380-1038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.05 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Delayed Flight [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Angelo Sagum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    AMC
    COVID
    Restriction of movement

