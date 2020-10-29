Naval Air Crewman Waves to Crew of Fuyuzuki

201029-N-KW492-1252 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryan Corrales, from San Diego, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), waves to the crew of the Japanese Akizuki-class destroyer JS Fuyuzuki (DD 118) during cross-deck operations aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

