    Naval Air Crewman Waves to Crew of Fuyuzuki [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Air Crewman Waves to Crew of Fuyuzuki

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    201029-N-KW492-1252 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryan Corrales, from San Diego, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), waves to the crew of the Japanese Akizuki-class destroyer JS Fuyuzuki (DD 118) during cross-deck operations aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 03:30
    Photo ID: 6407937
    VIRIN: 201029-N-KW492-1252
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 898.12 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Crewman Waves to Crew of Fuyuzuki [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USS Shiloh
    JMSDF
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    Naval Air Crewman
    MH60-R
    CTF 70
    Keen Sword
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    HSM-51
    Keen Sword 21

