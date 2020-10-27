Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 9 of 9]

    Lightning Challenge 2020

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. James May 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists plot points to prepare for land navigation during the 2020 Lightning Challenge in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020. Lightning Challenge is a service-wide competition where teams of two TACP specialists compete against each other to be named the best in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 01:22
    Photo ID: 6407860
    VIRIN: 201027-F-ZM606-075
    Resolution: 5776x4360
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: BURNET, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations

    TACP
    AFRS
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    LC2020
    330th RCS

