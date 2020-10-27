Two U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists plot points to prepare for land navigation during the 2020 Lightning Challenge in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020. Lightning Challenge is a service-wide competition where teams of two TACP specialists compete against each other to be named the best in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 01:22 Photo ID: 6407860 VIRIN: 201027-F-ZM606-075 Resolution: 5776x4360 Size: 4.62 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.