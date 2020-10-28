Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Sterett Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201028-N-NC885-2144 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 28, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) remotely fires its Mark 38 25mm gun during a live-fire exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 28. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:10
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire
    25mm
    "USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

