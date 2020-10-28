USS Sterett Conducts Live Fire Exercise

201028-N-NC885-2144 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 28, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) remotely fires its Mark 38 25mm gun during a live-fire exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 28. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

