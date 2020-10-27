HMAS Ballarat conducts DIVTACS with McCain

The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) performs divisional tactics with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Royal Australian Navy Photo by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shane Cameron/Released)

