The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) performs divisional tactics with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Royal Australian Navy Photo by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shane Cameron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6407788
|VIRIN:
|201027-O-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|537.81 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA, UNKNOWN, SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMAS Ballarat conducts DIVTACS with McCain [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT