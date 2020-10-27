Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMAS Ballarat conducts DIVTACS with McCain [Image 11 of 11]

    HMAS Ballarat conducts DIVTACS with McCain

    AT SEA, UNKNOWN, SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) performs divisional tactics with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) while conducting integrated operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Royal Australian Navy Photo by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shane Cameron/Released)

    Location: AT SEA, UNKNOWN, SOUTH CHINA SEA
    HMAS Ballarat conducts DIVTACS with McCain

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS John S. McCain
    DDG 56
    CTF 70
    RAN
    DIVTACS
    DS15
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    HMAS Ballarat
    FFH 155

