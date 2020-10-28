Exercise Active Shield 2020: M-31 Arresting Gear

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 install supports for M-31 expeditionary aircraft arresting gear during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. Marines with MWSS-171 assembled the arresting gear to ensure safe and continuous flight line operations during the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

