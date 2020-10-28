Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: M-31 Arresting Gear

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: M-31 Arresting Gear

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 install supports for M-31 expeditionary aircraft arresting gear during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. Marines with MWSS-171 assembled the arresting gear to ensure safe and continuous flight line operations during the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:07
    Photo ID: 6407780
    VIRIN: 201028-M-BH827-1014
    Resolution: 4930x3287
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Active Shield 2020: M-31 Arresting Gear, by Cpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Arresting Gear
    USMC
    MWSS 171
    Iwakuni
    M31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT