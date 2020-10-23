Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction and Helicopter Repel Training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Herwig, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), stands by as a UH-1Y Venom helicopter is re-fueled, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. After a day of flight operations, the crew chiefs disembarked the aircraft before fueling commenced. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

