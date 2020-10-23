U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Herwig, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), stands by as a UH-1Y Venom helicopter is re-fueled, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. After a day of flight operations, the crew chiefs disembarked the aircraft before fueling commenced. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 23:07
|Photo ID:
|6407779
|VIRIN:
|201023-M-VB420-4665
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction and Helicopter Repel Training [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
