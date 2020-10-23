Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction and Helicopter Repel Training [Image 11 of 11]

    Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction and Helicopter Repel Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Herwig, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), stands by as a UH-1Y Venom helicopter is re-fueled, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. After a day of flight operations, the crew chiefs disembarked the aircraft before fueling commenced. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:07
    Photo ID: 6407779
    VIRIN: 201023-M-VB420-4665
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction and Helicopter Repel Training [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

