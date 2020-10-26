201027-N-ER806-1034

SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 27, 2020)

Construction Mechanic 3rd Class David Morrice, from Chicago and deployed with the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75 conducts preventative maintenance on a military millennium vehicle on Naval Base Guam. Task Group 75.2 is comprised of the Navy's only active-duty, cargo-handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:11 Photo ID: 6407672 VIRIN: 201027-N-ER806-1034 Resolution: 3472x2312 Size: 1.81 MB Location: GU Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.