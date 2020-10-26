Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    201027-N-ER806-1003
    SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 27, 2020)
    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Evan Haller, from Baltimore, Md. and deployed with the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75, conducts preventative maintenance on a high-boy trailer on Naval Base Guam. Task Group 75.2 is comprised of the Navy's only active-duty, cargo-handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:11
    Photo ID: 6407671
    VIRIN: 201027-N-ER806-1003
    Resolution: 3472x2312
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: GU
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam
    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam
    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam
    CTF 75.2 Conduct Maintenance on Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Guam
    DOD
    Navy
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USNavy
    U.S. Department of Defense
    NCHB 1
    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion
    CTF 75
    "Task Force 75
    RM689"
    NEFCPAC
    Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific
    Det. Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT