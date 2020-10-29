Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday receives a brief from Commander Naval Information Forces, Vice Adm. Brian Brown while touring the Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC) and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) watch floor. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6407550
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-FB292-0005
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNO visits NNWC and NCDOC watch floor [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
