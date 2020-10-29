Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday receives a command brief from Cdr. William Campbell while touring the Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC) and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) watch floor. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6407546
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-FB292-0003
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNO visits NNWC and NCDOC watch floor [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT