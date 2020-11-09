A photo illustration depicts a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s takeoff trajectory at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020. The 1st Fighter Wing maintains their pilots’ combat readiness, delivering F-22 air power worldwide and serving as America’s premier air dominance wing. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman First Class John Foister)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:58
|Photo ID:
|6407432
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-XR527-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 Takeoff trajectory composite, by A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
