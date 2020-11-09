Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-22 Takeoff trajectory composite

    F-22 Takeoff trajectory composite

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A photo illustration depicts a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s takeoff trajectory at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020. The 1st Fighter Wing maintains their pilots’ combat readiness, delivering F-22 air power worldwide and serving as America’s premier air dominance wing. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman First Class John Foister)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:58
    Photo ID: 6407432
    VIRIN: 200911-F-XR527-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Takeoff trajectory composite, by A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    John Foister

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT