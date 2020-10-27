Rescue and maintenance Airman of 176th Wing return from Africa deployment

Gena Yuill points out returning Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Lucas Yuill, 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, to sons John, 7, and Nathan, 5, Oct. 27, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, following a four-month deployment of 176th Wing rescue and maintenance personnel to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. AFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
by David Bedard