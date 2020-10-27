Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue and maintenance Airman of 176th Wing return from Africa deployment [Image 1 of 7]

    Rescue and maintenance Airman of 176th Wing return from Africa deployment

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Col. Matthew Calabro, 176th Wing vice commander, greet Maj. Richard Welch, 176th Operations Support Squadron, Oct. 27, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, following a four-month deployment of 176th Wing rescue and maintenance personnel to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. USAFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    210th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron
    176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

