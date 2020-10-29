Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler endures Hurricane Zeta [Image 6 of 6]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Adam Sullivan, Vectrus heavy equipment operator, operates an excavator at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 29, 2020. Members of the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron and Vectrus worked before, during and after Hurricane Zeta to ensure the base infrastructure was able to sustain the wind and rain during the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    This work, Keesler endures Hurricane Zeta [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

