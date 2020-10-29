Adam Sullivan, Vectrus heavy equipment operator, operates an excavator at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 29, 2020. Members of the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron and Vectrus worked before, during and after Hurricane Zeta to ensure the base infrastructure was able to sustain the wind and rain during the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6407253
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-DO876-068
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.79 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keesler endures Hurricane Zeta [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
