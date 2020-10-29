Keesler endures Hurricane Zeta

Adam Sullivan, Vectrus heavy equipment operator, operates an excavator at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 29, 2020. Members of the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron and Vectrus worked before, during and after Hurricane Zeta to ensure the base infrastructure was able to sustain the wind and rain during the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:30 Location: BILOXI, MS, US