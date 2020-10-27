Maj. Gen. A. “Ray” Royalty presents flowers to his wife, Teena, during his retirement ceremony Oct. 27, 2020. Royalty has retired after 37 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 15:27
|Photo ID:
|6407244
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-GB294-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1405
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. A. “Ray” Royalty Retires after 37 Years of Service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Gen. A. “Ray” Royalty Retires after 37 Years of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT