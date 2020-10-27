Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at Fort McCoy

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dominique Lasco 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Catherine Kessmeier, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, visits with leadership at Fort McCoy Wis., a U.S. Army training center, as part of a tour of Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) restriction of movement (ROM) facilities for Navy recruits prior to entering boot camp. RTC worked with the Army at Fort McCoy to establish a ROM site for Navy recruits prior to entering boot camp. Additional personnel support from around the Navy, have been deployed to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:29
    Photo ID: 6407029
    VIRIN: 201027-N-KK330-1220
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Dominique Lasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at Fort McCoy
