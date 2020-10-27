Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at Fort McCoy

Catherine Kessmeier, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, (left) and Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel (right), tour restriction of movement (ROM) barracks and visit with personnel assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) ROM detachment at Fort McCoy, Wis., a U.S. Army training center. RTC worked with the Army at Fort McCoy to establish a ROM site for Navy recruits prior to entering boot camp. Additional personnel support from around the Navy, have been deployed to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

