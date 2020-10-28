Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Families walk through the All American Haunted Lane Event [Image 10 of 10]

    Families walk through the All American Haunted Lane Event

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Families walk through the All American Haunted Lane event on Oct. 28, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C.. 82nd Airborne Division families were invited to participate in the annual All American Haunted Laneevent. (US Army photo by Pvt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6406775
    VIRIN: 201028-A-ID763-568
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families walk through the All American Haunted Lane Event [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

