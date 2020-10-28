Families walk through the All American Haunted Lane event on Oct. 28, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C.. 82nd Airborne Division families were invited to participate in the annual All American Haunted Laneevent. (US Army photo by Pvt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6406775
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-ID763-568
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
