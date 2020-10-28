US Army Pfc. Jacob Ward plays a Jurassic Park character on Oct. 28, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C..Ward was teaching families about dinosaurs before they entered the All American Haunted Lane. (US Army Photo by Pvt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6406774
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-ID763-529
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroops enact a great show [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
