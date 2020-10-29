NSF Diego Garcia presents check to MWR

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 29, 2020) – Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents a check of $200,000 to Navy, Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Oct. 29. The ship store onboard NSF Diego Garcia donates all of its profits to MWR. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander. (Released)

