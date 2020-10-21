Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Support MCAS Iwakuni Landfill Capping Project [Image 7 of 7]

    Seabees Support MCAS Iwakuni Landfill Capping Project

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201021-N-CK689-1015 IWAKUNI, Japan (Oct. 21, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jeremy Watton, from St. Petersburg, Fla., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Iwakuni, operates a grader to level displaced earth on one of three zones for a landfill capping project on board Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Diego Vasquez/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:49
    Photo ID: 6406189
    VIRIN: 201021-N-CK689-1015
    Resolution: 1792x1342
    Size: 1002.99 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP 
    Hometown: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Support MCAS Iwakuni Landfill Capping Project [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    MCAS Iwakuni
    NMCB-3
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    landfill capping project

