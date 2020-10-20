Seabees Support MCAS Iwakuni Landfill Capping Project

201020-N-CK689-1093 IWAKUNI, Japan (Oct. 20, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Damien Zipprich, from Syracuse, N.Y., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Iwakuni, operates a roller to compact material on a newly-installed culvert bridge as part of a landfill capping project on board Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Diego Vasquez/Released)

Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Location: IWAKUNI, JP Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US