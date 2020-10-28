Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers throughout 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team take part in the This Is My Squad Competition, Oct. 27-28, at Fort Carson, Colo. The This Is My Squad competition is designed to build excellence throughout the Brigade and helps squads build comradery and commitment to one another. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Chelsea Durante.

    This work, This Is My Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

