Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Squad, 1st Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team receive the best squad trophy after the Brigade This Is My Squad Competition, Oct. 27-28, at Fort Carson, Colo. The This Is My Squad competition is designed to build excellence throughout the Brigade and helps squads build comradery and commitment to one another. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:51
    Photo ID: 6406177
    VIRIN: 201028-A-JZ147-012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony
    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony
    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony
    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony
    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony
    This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    This Is My Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT