Soldiers assigned to 1st Squad, 1st Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team receive the best squad trophy after the Brigade This Is My Squad Competition, Oct. 27-28, at Fort Carson, Colo. The This Is My Squad competition is designed to build excellence throughout the Brigade and helps squads build comradery and commitment to one another. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:51 Photo ID: 6406172 VIRIN: 201028-A-JZ147-007 Resolution: 5647x3752 Size: 1.05 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Is My Squad Competition Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.