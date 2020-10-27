Gen. Brown makes first visit to VAFB as CSAF

U.S Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., speaks with Capt. Adrian Catarius, 2nd Range Operations Squadron director of engineering, while touring the Western Range Operations Control Center Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. While at the WROCC, Brown saw the integration between the 576th Flight Test Squadron, 30th Space Wing and how they accomplish Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile and commercial launch operations on the West Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

