Gen. Brown makes first visit to VAFB as CSAF

U.S Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., receives a briefing from Col. Omar Colbert, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, and Capt. Morgan Pack, 576th FLTS intercontinental ballistic missile test operator, during a tour Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. While at the 576th FLTS, members demonstrated how the Minuteman III ICBM test launch countdown, command, and control process is accomplished prior to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

