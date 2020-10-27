Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Brown makes first visit to VAFB as CSAF [Image 4 of 10]

    Gen. Brown makes first visit to VAFB as CSAF

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., receives a briefing from Col. Omar Colbert, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, and Capt. Morgan Pack, 576th FLTS intercontinental ballistic missile test operator, during a tour Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. While at the 576th FLTS, members demonstrated how the Minuteman III ICBM test launch countdown, command, and control process is accomplished prior to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 19:50
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
