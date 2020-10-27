Gen. Brown makes first visit to VAFB as CSAF

U.S Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., receives a mission overview brief from members of the 576th Flight Test Squadron about the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch during a base visit Oct. 27, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. While touring the 576th FLTS, members demonstrated how the Minuteman III ICBM test launch countdown, command, and control process is accomplished prior to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020
Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US