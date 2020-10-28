Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank [Image 8 of 8]

    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank

    STANFIELD, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Oct. 28, 2020 at a food bank in Stanfield, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:52
    Photo ID: 6406069
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-CC902-0168
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: STANFIELD, AZ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG surge capacity at local food bank [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank
    AZNG surge capacity at local food bank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Guard
    Operations
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    AZ
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Readiness
    National Guard
    AZANG
    food bank
    Stanfield
    AZNG
    Papago
    AZARNG
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    WEGOTTHISAZ
    TFLOGAZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT