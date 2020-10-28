AZNG surge capacity at local food bank

Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Oct. 28, 2020 at a food bank in Stanfield, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6406064
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-CC902-0148
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|STANFIELD, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
