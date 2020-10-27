Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training [Image 9 of 10]

    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A simulated victim receives treatment from 8th Medical Group personnel during an evacuation training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. Medical personnel arrived on scene and assessed victims in an expeditious manner before transporting them to an alternative medical center for further treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:34
    Photo ID: 6406041
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SQ280-402
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: KR
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training
    Medical personnel advance proficiency, strategic capabilities with training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    treatment
    8th Fighter Wing
    simulation
    Wolf Pack
    training event
    Readiness
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    8th Medical Group
    simulated victims
    8 MDG
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT